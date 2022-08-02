New Delhi: Alia Bhat’s career ambitions know no bound. If one is fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt said Sunday. Alia also stated that hopes to work till she is 100.

From marrying longtime partner and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, starring in blockbuster films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, expecting her first child, shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and gearing up for the release of her production debut Darlings, it has been a busy year for Alia.

Alia was recently asked if she ever felt the need to take a break. She said Tuesday she would continue to work till the time her health permits.

“If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion. It keeps my heart, mind, soul, everything alive and charged. So, I will work till I am 100,” she told reporters here at the launch of ‘La Ilaaj’, a song from Darlings.

Alia is making her production debut with the film through ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’. She asserted that she is first an actor on set.

“It’s not that my acting process needs to change because I am the producer. The real producer in me woke up much later. I was always an actor. I’ve felt protective about my films before, now I feel even more protective towards Darlings,” Alia pointed out.

Darlings explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Shefali Shah and Alia) trying to find their place in the city. They ‘seek courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds’. Directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, the movie also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

The film presents a mother-daughter dynamic like never before, said Alia Bhatt.

“In my opinion, what’s really beautiful is their relationship, how honest and rare this type of dynamic is. Mother is suggesting some odd things, sometimes the daughter is mothering the mother. It’s sort of vice versa,” Alia asserted.

Makers simply need to focus on creating good characters, female or male, it doesn’t matter, Alia pointed out.

“At the end of the day, the endeavour is to make a good film that touches the heart. Whether it releases on OTT or in the theatre, it really doesn’t matter…” Alia asserted.