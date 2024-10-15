Mumbai: The latest released movie Jigra starred Alia Bhatt and Vedant Raina which failed at the weekend box office. Manipur-based actor Bijou ThaangJam is getting hate from Alia Bhatt fans when he posted on his X account about discrimination against him from film production.

Bijou recently took to his X account and expressed the situation “The irony is truly remarkable. I speak up about discrimination, and suddenly I’m met with a flood of racist and discriminatory remarks.”

He added, “Bravo, well done. It’s almost like your pea-sized brain can’t grasp the concept of equality. But hey, some things never change, right? No wonder people from the Norteast are treated so poorly by some in mainland India. I’m as much, if not more, Indian than you’ll ever be, but sure, keep living in that bubble”.

The irony: I speak up about discrimination & get flooded with racist remarks. Some things never change, huh? I’m as Indian as you, maybe more. To the Alia Bhatt fans, get a life. Ur comments show how small u are. Grateful for all the love & support. #JaiHind #Jigra #JigraMovie pic.twitter.com/BFmRharfd8 — Bijou ThaangJam (@BijouThaangjam) October 15, 2024

Bijou wrote for Alia fans that read, “As an artist and actor, I have the utmost respect and gratitude for my fellow creatives. What I criticized was the flawed system, the hierarchy, and the terrible management. But to all the die-hard Alia Bhatt fans, bhakhts, and fanatics, please do me a favor, get a life. Your racist and derogatory comments only prove how little you are as a person.”

“A big thank you to those who’ve shown love and support- let’s not forget that we’re Indians, and it’s diversity we should be celebrating. Jai Hind” he replied to his fans.

Bijou ThaangJam is from Imphal, Manipur and he is an actor, chef, lyricist, art director, and entrepreneur. He was one of the top 50 contestants in Master Chef India 2011, also seen in some successful movies such as Marry Kom, and Shivaay.

His recently released movie was ‘Chili Chicken’ which is a Kannada language film the storyline is about five northeastern boys working in a Chinese restaurant and the tragedy starts when one of them mysteriously dies in the restaurant. Now, this is also available on OTT.