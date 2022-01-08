Aligarh: A well-known locksmith in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district along with his wife has made the world’s largest lock. This lock, which opens only with a 30 kg key, will be dedicated by the couple to the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya. The picture of Lord Ram has been engraved on this lock which costs Rs two lakh.

Sixty five-year-old Satyaprakash Sharma, a locksmith and a resident of Aligarh’s Jwalapuri area, told IANS that it has taken him nearly six months to make this lock which weighs nearly 400 kg and is ten feet in length. The lock’s width is four and a half feet, he added.

Satyaprakash will finish brass work in the lock before giving it to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, he had made a lock weighing 300 kg, which has attracted eyeballs in the whole country.

He said that many changes will be made in this lock before sending it to Ayodhya. The box, lever and hood of the lock will be made of brass. A steel scrap seat will be installed on the lock to prevent it from rust, for this purpose he needs more money so he is asking people for monetary help so that his dream becomes a reality.

Wife Rukmani Sharma told IANS that the inspiration for making this lock came to her husband from his own house.

Rukmani says that her husband has earned a lot of appreciation in the locksmith business. Now it is upto the current generation to take this business to new heights.

To carve out an identity for Aligarh, the world’s largest lock has been prepared. This lock comprising a thickness of six inches is made of iron for which two keys have been prepared.

“Government support is needed to promote this art. I have been working on this lock by taking money on interest.”

He said that this lock should be kept in the museum of the Ram temple.

Locksmith Satyaprakash said that he wants to make a tableau of a bigger lock than the current lock in New Delhi on the upcoming Republic Day parade. He wants that his lock-making skills should be included in the Republic Day parade and wants to display a lock measuring a height of 15 feet, width 8 feet along with a thickness of 20 inches.

For making a lock with these measurements, he also wrote letters to the Central and state governments. He has also met the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister in this regard and is waiting for his reply and wants to get this unique feat recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Satyaprakash’s wife Rukmani Sharma has also helped him in making this lock. She too talked about the benefits of this art. She says that a temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya so it would be a fitting tribute to present this lock as a gift to Lord Ram.

IANS