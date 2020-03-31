Bhubaneswar: All the 103 samples from people in Odisha examined for coronavirus infection Monday have tested negative, officials said Tuesday. Though it is a big relief, the authorities will not be complacent in their fight against COVID-19, they informed.

With this, out of the total 473 samples that have been tested for COVID-19, three have tested positive in Odisha. The three positive cases were reported in a span of 15 days. Out of the 103 samples, the Odisha government sent 80 samples to RMRC and 23 to AIIMS.

What has given added relief to the health experts and the state government is the conditions of the three COVID-19 positive patients who all are stable. The third patient is not suffering from fever for the last two days, officials stated.

“It comes as a big relief for us, but we are not going to be complacent. The fight against the spread of COVID-19 is being conducted in a vigorous manner,” stated a health department official.

Though no fresh COVID-19 positive case has been detected in Odisha since March 26, the government is not relaxing the enforcement of the 21-day lockdown which aims at containing the spread of the deadly virus, said another senior official.

Meanwhile in a separate development, a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing unit was busted in Jharapada area Monday. Two persons were detained and adulterated hand sanitisers worth Rs 3,00,000, artificial colours and other chemicals were seized from the unit, police stated.

Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain admitted that some traders are selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices during the lockdown period. “We appeal to the traders to behave in a humanitarian manner during this crisis,” the minister said.

PNN & Agencies