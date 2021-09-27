Thane: All the 33 people accused of allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times for nearly nine months have been arrested, police said Monday. The accused had carried out the dastardly acts at several spots near Mumbai. “One more accused in the gang-rape case arrested by the police. All 33 accused, including two minors, have been arrested. The two minor accused have been sent to the Child Correction Home,” informed the Maharashtra Police in the statement.

The minor gang-rape victim who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here has been discharged September 25.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, the police had registered a case September 23 under the Indian Penal Code for rape and other offences and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against all the accused. The Thane Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. It now looks that the SIT team has been successful as all the accused have been arrested

The horrific experience for the girl began in January when one of the girl’s friends allegedly raped her. He also filmed the entire act. He used the video to blackmail her and rape her again and again. The accused had shared the video clip with many others. These people also then used the video to blackmail the girl and rape her. It has been alleged that at times more than one person was raping the girl simultaneously.

The case came to light after the teen told her aunt, following which a complaint was filed against the accused. “The girl knew almost all the attackers,” the police said. “Initially she did not have the courage to come out with the truth. However, after one point of time, she could not stand the pain anymore and blurted out the truth.