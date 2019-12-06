Hyderabad: The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said.

“The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police,” confirmed Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days judicial custody.

The four accused were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. They were taken to the spot for reconstruction of the crime.

“They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self defence. Two policemen were also injured in the incident,” a source said. It is however, not clear that the men, who were in custody managed to obtain a gun. Another source said that the four had wrestled with a policeman and snatched his rifle and opened fire on the cops leading to retaliation.

The gangrape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.

Agencies