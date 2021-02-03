New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin May 4. According to the datesheet, the CBSE exams for class 10 will conclude June 7, while those for class 12 will end June 11. The CBSE exams for class 12 will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. Over 34 lakh students have registered this year for classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who announced the schedule wished luck to students appearing for the exams. “Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck!” Pokhriyal tweeted.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination of CBSE elaborated on the examination schedule. “Class 12 exams would be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days in conducting examinations. In the second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects that are not opted by students in schools situated abroad,”Bhardwaj said.

The timings for the two shifts will be 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm-5.30pm.

“In the second shift, examinations will be conducted on four days. On those days exams for class 10 will be conducted in morning shift. The exam datesheet has been prepared in such a manner that on any day, the total number of students in an examination centre is limited. This will help the examination centres to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety norms. No school staff who has worked on morning shift will be given duty on afternoon shift following safety guidelines,” informed Bhardwaj.

“The number of days taken to conduct exams is less than previous years. In 2020, examination schedule was of 45 days. However, in 2021, examination schedule is of 39 days. Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both the classes. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations,” added the official.

For class 12, the exams will begin with English subject May 4 followed by additional subjects like Taxation, Carnatic Vocal Music and Hindustani Music May 5. On May 6, exams for subjects including Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical diagnostics, Kuchipudi and Odishi dance, will be conducted in the second shift, followed by Physical Education exam May 8.

Examination for Engineering graphics, Food production, Media, Shorthand and Textile Design will be conducted May 10, followed by Typography and Fashion Studies May 11 and Business Studies and Business Administration May 12.

Physics (May 13), Retail and Mass Media Studies (May 15), Accountancy (May 17), Chemistry (May 18), Political Science (May 19), Biology (May 24), Economics (may 25), Geography (June 2), Psychology (June 5), History (June 10) and exam for Entrepreneurship will be conducted June 11.

For class 10, the exams will begin with Odia, Kannada and Lepcha subjects May 4, followed by English May 6 and Hindi May 10.

Science (May 15), Social Science (May 27), Maths (May 21), Arabic and Sanskrit (June 2) and exam for Computer Applications will be conducted June 7.