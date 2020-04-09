New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Thursday said that a total of 5,865 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the country. Of these, 5,218 are active cases.

A total of 477 people have recovered from the disease while 169 persons have lost their lives. One person has migrated to another country.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of cases in Maharashtra climbed up to 1,135, followed by Tamil Nadu (738), Delhi (669), Telangana (442) and Uttar Pradesh (410).

Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 cases while Kerala has reported 345 cases and Rajasthan has 383 cases.

Other states and UTs that have reported confirmed cases are Gujarat (179), Haryana (169), Jammu and Kashmir (158), Karnataka (181), Madhya Pradesh (259), Punjab (101), West Bengal(103), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (28), Bihar (39), Odisha (48), Uttarakhand (35), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (10), Goa (7), Himachal Pradesh (18), Jharkhand (13), Ladakh (14), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (5) and Tripura (1).

