New Delhi: India Monday said all its military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any mission if the need arises.

At a press briefing here, Director General of Air Operations, IAF, Air Marshal AK Bharti said

India’s robust air defence system effectively thwarted Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations.

Another highlight was the stellar performance of indigenous air defence weapons like the Akash system, he said.

The Integrated Air Command and Control system thwarted Pakistan’s military offensives.

“Our fight was against terror infrastructure and terrorists, but the Pakistan military chose to support terrorists and widened the conflict,” the top IAF officer said.

The Indian Army said earlier this morning, “The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border”.

“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” it said in a statement.

India launched Operation Sindoor May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

India and Pakistan Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.

PTI