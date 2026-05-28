New Delhi: The CBI Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma’s death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Singh at her residence in Bhopal’s Bag Mughaliya extension area before taking her into custody, officials said.

Twisha’s lawyer husband Samarth Singh is already in the custody of the central agency, they said.

The CBI plans to confront them with each other’s statements and question them in custody on the circumstances leading to the death of 33-year old Twisha May 12, the officials said, adding that the agency will produce Giribala Singh before a competent court to seek her custody.