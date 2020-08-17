Lucknow: All Uttar Pradesh legislators will have to undergo antigen tests for the confirmation of Covid-19 before they participate in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature that begins August 20.

The state is already witnessing a spurt in COVID cases and two UP ministers – Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun – have succumbed to the deadly virus this month.

According to sources, the speaker of the state assembly Hriday Narain Dixit has already discussed the issue with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and both have agreed to this in principle.

A senior official of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that the health department had been directed to make arrangements for conducting the test for all MLAs.

Preparations have already been made for testing of all 125 secretariat staff as well as security staff.

Meanwhile, seating arrangements for the session have been made keeping in mind the COVID protocol and maintaining social distancing norms. It has also been decided that first time MLAs would be asked to take seats on the first floor, while the ground floor would be reserved for seniors.

IANS