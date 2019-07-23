Telkoi: Amid allegations of irregularities in the MGNREGS projects in Telkoi block of Keonjhar, people of Ranki in Padang panchayat said a pond dug under the MGNREGS has been mired in irregularities.

The residents have taken up the issue with Collector and the Vigilance department.

The villagers said, the renovation of Badapokahri was carried out under MGNREGS at a cost of Rs 8 lakh in 2016-17. The work remains incomplete.

Again, Rs 10 lakh from social fund was released for the work in 2019. The contractor who has taken up this work has engaged machines to do the work instead of using manual labourers.

There is no plaque containing details of the project. The villagers who have strongly opposed the irregularities have demanded that the plaque be installed mentioning details of the project.

A village youth who has obtained project details through an RTI has apprised the matter to the vigilance sleuths.

When contacted, BDO Dillip Bara said he had not joined the place in 2016-17 when the work had been taken up. If there are irregularities, it would be looked into, he added.

PNN