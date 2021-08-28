Gajapati: Tension flared up at Paralakhemundi district headquarters hospital in Gajapati district Saturday as relatives of a patient who died allegedly due to medical negligence staged a sit-in at the DHH, obstructing the medical road.

According to a source, N Laxman Rao from Seri Sahi under ward No-5 complained of stomach pain. His family members immediately rushed him to the DHH. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed Saturday morning. Family members accused the doctor on duty of neglecting in his treatment.

Demanding action against the doctor, the irked family members staged a sit-in in front of the DHH, disrupting traffic on the medical road.

On getting information, police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. But the agitating family members stuck to their demand. They said they wouldn’t call off the strike until action against the doctor is taken. At the time of filing this report, the sit-in was still going on.

PNN