The Covid-19 pandemic has made life tough for everybody and the students are no exception. The uncertainty about conduct of exams in educational institutions took a toll on the students amid closure of schools for a prolonged period owing to Covid-induced lockdowns. In the end, all examinations were cancelled and marks were awarded through an alternative assessment formula based on overall performances in the previous tests. Initially, many were sceptical about the method but, in the end, a majority is of the opinion that it was better than sitting for physical exams amid fears of transmitting the virus. Orissa POST spoke to a cross section of students and parents after the CBSE Class X exam results were declared Tuesday.

I was very happy to know my results. I am very blessed that I could make my grandfather happy and proud, as well as my parents who gave us immense emotional and mental support, and teachers without whose unconditional support this wouldn’t have been possible. School in every way tried to help us, and I would like to thank them for keeping faith and constantly providing us with support whenever we required them.

Krishna Tanutrishna (99.6%)

My results came as a pleasant surprise. I’m very thankful to my parents, teachers, and school for all the guidance and support they extended to us, even at such odd hours. We are indeed quite lucky to have been part of the school as we knew which teacher to approach to clear doubts. I would like to take up Engineering as my future studies.

Yashika Panda (99%)

I would have sat for the exam but the situation was not favourable. So, we have to accept this. Also, this percentage gives kick to the past performance of the students in getting good mark. My aim is to study science and for that I have started preparations.

Ananya Dash (99.4%)

The year 2020 posed a great challenge to all of us. I worked hard keeping the Board exams as my final goal. Therefore, the cancellation of board exams came as an anti-climax and the scoring methodology and sundry rumours regarding it, kept me on tenterhooks.

Kinjal Panigrahy (98%)

Jayashree Patnaik, whose son Sriram Patnaik of ODM Public School got 99.8 per cent, said that it was a satisfying end to the year which was very difficult for the students. I will say that overall performance of students throughout the year is more important than only the Class X exam. Sriram’s preference is biology and he has a goal to become a doctor.

Gitanjali Khandayatray, whose daughter Jasmin Khandayatray of BJEM School secured 99.2 per cent, said, “We know how much pressure and anxiety our children and others faced during this pandemic while waiting for exams.

Now, as they have got good percentage, we are happy and also want to give them freedom to choose whatever they want to do.”