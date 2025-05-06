Bhubaneswar: Amid rising heatwave concerns, Assistant Labour Officers (ALOs) Rashmi Ranjan Baral and Deepankar Dikshit conducted an inspection of the construction site for the new SCB Medical College building in Cuttack Monday.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to protect workers from extreme heat exposure. During the inspection, no construction work was observed between 11am and 3pm, adhering to the state government’s revised guidelines to limit workers’ exposure to high temperatures.

Over 1 lakh ORS packets were available on-site for distribution, and workers were seen using the necessary PPE safety gear.

The officials also confirmed that 120 construction workers (Nirman Shramikas) are currently registered under the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (OB&OCWW), with efforts underway to register more.

This inspection aligns with the state government’s heatwave mitigation measures issued earlier this year, which include rescheduling labour-intensive work during peak heat hours (from April to June 15), without wage deductions.

Employers are also mandated to provide essential services such as drinking water, shaded rest areas, and medical assistance.

In addition, authorities have ramped up awareness campaigns and instructed health officials across the state to remain vigilant and prepared to manage heat-related illnesses. These initiatives aim to protect workers’ health while ensuring the continuity of construction projects during the intense summer months.

PNN