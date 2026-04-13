Bhubaneswar: Experts at a recent policy seminar called for a focused aluminium-led industrial strategy to drive Odisha’s next phase of economic growth, highlighting the state’s vast bauxite reserves and strong potential for downstream value addition.

The seminar, titled “Odisha’s Strategic Opportunity to Lead Globally in the Industries of the Future,” was organised by Think Change Forum (TCF) in partnership with the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC) under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

Policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, and environmental experts deliberated on strengthening aluminium-based value chains to support industrial expansion, job creation, and balanced regional development.

Participants noted that despite Odisha holding the world’s fifth-largest bauxite deposits and nearly 51 per cent of India’s reserves, the aluminium sector remains underdeveloped compared to steel.