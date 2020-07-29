Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Barchana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy put himself in home isolation after his personal staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Through a video message, Satpathy said, “My staff members have developed Covid-19 like symptoms and later tested positive. Local administration advised me and my family to remain in home isolation for 14 days as we came on direct contact with them.” Source said that a PSO, driver and two domestic helps engaged at home of the legislator have been infected with coronavirus.

Satpathy and his family members underwent the antibody test and all tested negative. “As we cannot be 100 per cent sure on antigen test, we need to undergo RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 during the period of home isolation,” the MLA said.

He urged people, who have directly come in contact with him and his family, not to panic. He appealed all to fight together by adhering to social distancing norms.