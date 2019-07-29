Chandigarh: Days after he batted for young a leaders to take up the post for Congress president, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins thereby once more supporting dynasty rule.

Reposing his full confidence in the party general secretary, Amarinder Singh said Priyanka would get all-round support if chosen to take over as Congress president.

“Priyanka Gandhi will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it will all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter,” said Amarinder Singh here, Monday.

However, he regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post. “India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he asserted.

His comments were sought on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s statement that Priyanka Gandhi would be a good choice for being chosen as party president.

The Punjab Chief Minister had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party at this critical juncture in the nation’s journey. Amarinder further said that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the party, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss.

“She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory,” asserted Amarinder. He expressed confidence she will easily get the support of the party’s rank and file, across regions.

PTI