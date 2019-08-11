Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Immensely talented, Hemsworth has continues to win hearts with his electrifying performances as the God of Thunder.

Here are some amazing facts about the actor.

He started his career from television

Chris Hemsworth’s first big break came in the Australian drama ‘Home and Away’. After leaving ‘Home and Away’ in 2006, he showed up on the Australian adaptation of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Being sexy runs in the Hemsworth family

The Hemsworth kin rivalry is genuine. Both Liam and Chris Hemsworth were in Glamor Magazine’s ‘50 Sexiest Men’ list in 2013. Chris trailed behind his more youthful sibling, coming in at Number 7. However, Chris got his reward. The following year, Chris was named as People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

He was too muscular to play Thor

Hemsworth needed to put on 20 pounds to get ripped to play the God of Thunder in ‘Thor’. However, he may have tried too hard. When he went to put on his costume, he couldn’t fit in it. “Just before we started the movie … [I] put the costume on and within a couple of minutes, my hands started going numb,” said he said.

He began to hate Thor

Thor was the role that made Hemsworth an easily recognizable name around the globe. Be that as it may, the Aussie actor wasn’t a fan. Hemsworth has expressed that he was ‘frustrated and bored with the character’. Yet, when ‘Thor: Rangnarok’ came around, the actor was instrumental in making it amusing.

PNN