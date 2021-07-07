Ripe papayas have many health benefits, but raw papayas also have amazing health benefits. Rich in vitamins A, C, E, B, enzymes and phytonutrients, raw papaya is also a good source of magnesium, potassium.

Read below to know how raw papaya can help you stay healthy?

Weight Loss: – Raw papaya contains more active enzymes than ripe papaya. Its two strongest enzymes are papain and chymopapain. Both these enzymes help in breaking down fats, proteins and carbohydrates from food. In fact, the papain enzyme has been found to be more effective at breaking down fats than pepsin.

Diabetes: – If you are a diabetic patient, then raw papaya is a very suitable fruit for you to eat. This raw fruit is considered very good for diabetics. A research has found that raw papaya juice helps in reducing blood glucose levels.

Digestion: – Chymopapain, papain along with other enzymes and phytonutrients help improve digestion. This strong mixture is great to help get rid of toxins from the body.

Constipation: – Due to being high in fiber, raw papaya is very good for curing constipation. The enzymes present in unripe papaya, especially latex, helps in cleansing your stomach. The fiber content also absorbs water and helps to soften the stool.

Heals wounds: – Raw papaya accelerates the process of wound healing. Being high in protease enzymes, this fruit helps in wound healing faster. In addition, unripe papaya also contains important nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, vitamins A, C, E and B that help relieve certain skin conditions and soothe inflammation