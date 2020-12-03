New Delhi: Amazon is adding new capabilities in its Alexa virtual assistant that will speak to you in more languages.

To date, Alexa was able to respond in two languages as it received the ability to automatically respond to English and other languages last year.

Now, users can enable a few more languages in the Alexa app, reports The Verge.

“Alexa can speak German, French, Canadian-French, Japanese, Spanish, US-Spanish, and Hindi — all paired with English,” the report said on Wednesday.

Additionally, you can switch languages without saying “Alexa, speak Spanish” to set a new primary language or “Alexa, speak Spanish and English” to set up a pair to switch between.

Amazon has also given Alexa the ability to include Fire TV commands in Alexa routines.

Amazon last month announced that it is now adding Hindi as new language support for Alexa on Fire TV.

The experience includes Hindi interactions for Alexa on Fire TV, local knowledge, information, hundreds of skills and more in Hindi.

Customers who choose Hindi as their device language will also see Fire TV rows and menus in Hindi.

Amazon in October introduced the ‘Live TV’ feature for Fire TV devices in India, making it easier for customers to discover live channels from their favourite content providers.