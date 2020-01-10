Bengaluru: Amazon India Friday announced the year 2020’s first ‘Great Indian Sale’ from January 19-January 22 where Prime members will get 12 hours early access, starting 12 noon January 18.

Customers shopping during the ‘Great Indian Sale’ can save more by getting extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, the company said in a statement.

With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more, customers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, during the Great Indian Festival (September 28-October 4), Amazon led with the highest share of transacting customers at 51 per cent, order share of 42 per cent and value share of 45 per cent across all marketplaces in India.

Amazon.in said it received orders from 99.4 per cent of pincodes while over 65,000 sellers from more than 500 cities received orders in just five days of the first edition of its “Great Indian Festival” sale.

Nearly 15,000 sellers more than doubled the sales while millionaire sellers including ‘crorepati’ sellers exceeded 21,000 sellers in the sale.

