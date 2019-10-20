San Francisco: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is close to finalising divorce with her husband, the media reported citing court documents filed this week.

The finalisation of the divorce will make TV host Sanchez free to tie the knot with her billionaire boyfriend. Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser mediated Sanchez’s divorce with Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell which is expected to be finalised late this month, Fox Business reported on Saturday.

According to a report in Page Six, Sanchez, 49, and Whitesell, 54, had already agreed to the terms of their divorce before her affair with Bezos became public in January this year. Sanchez had been married to Whitesell since 2005. The couple had two children before separating last year.

Amazon CEO Bezos is already divorced from his wife MacKenzie. The couple finalised their divorce in April in what was reported as the biggest divorce settlement in history. MacKenzie has decided to donate half of her $38 billion worth alimony to investor Warren Buffett’s philanthropic campaign — the Giving Pledge.