London: Amazon’s Prime Student deal gave new users £5 off their first purchase with a code called ‘Welcome5’ but students quickly got on to the fact that it could be reused multiple times.

Soon, the word spread like wildfire across the UK’s campuses and students began stock-piling up products as toilet rolls and toothpaste – as well as packs of beer, The Sun reported.

“We started looking for useful stuff that was a fiver or under and discovered there was loads that we could get that would be really handy – and also some pretty rubbish things we got just for the hell of it. ‘We’ll never need to buy toiletries, cheap novels, highlighter pens, folders or batteries again during our whole university career and well beyond,” a 19-year-old student in Newcastle told The Sun.

The student said the deal was like an addictive game as they were trying to get things whatever they could find for £5.

Additionally, Ryan, a student in Nottingham, said he saved £164 on 36 items, including food, stationary and more.

“One of my flatmates used the discount to buy sex toys for his girlfriend. I hope they bring it back next year,” Ryan added.

The glitch was there for 9 days until Amazon realised what was going on last week.

IANS