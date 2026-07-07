Uttar Pradesh: A sub-inspector posted on court security duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has been suspended after a truck driver accused him of stealing Rs 20,000 during a journey. A viral video of the dramatic confrontation prompted police to register a criminal case and order a departmental inquiry.

The accused officer, Girish Mishra, had allegedly taken a lift in a truck carrying construction material to Hamirpur. According to the driver, Manish, the officer secretly took Rs 20,000 from the truck cabin near the Sajeeti toll plaza in Aliyapur and hid the cash inside his uniform.

Watch the viral video here:

In UP’s Hamirpur, a sub-inspector hitched a ride with a truck driver, allegedly stole ₹20,000 at a toll plaza, then drove off. The driver chased him 13 km, caught him, and recovered the cash from his uniform. Shocking video going viral. pic.twitter.com/LiKLI9f03Z — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 7, 2026

Realising the money was missing, the driver reportedly chased the officer for nearly 13 kilometres before stopping him near the Yamuna bridge. He claimed to have recovered the cash from Mishra’s shirt during the confrontation.

Videos circulating on social media show the driver grabbing the sub-inspector by the collar and pulling out bundles of cash allegedly hidden inside his uniform. The officer was also slapped before bystanders intervened.

Following the video’s circulation, Hamirpur Police confirmed that a case had been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Watch the viral video here:

सोशल मीडिया पर आज दिनांक 06.07.2026 को एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक व्यक्ति द्वारा उ0नि0 पर पैसा चोरी करने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। उक्त प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित व्यक्ति से प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली नगर हमीरपुर में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किए जाने की… pic.twitter.com/gbWm1QCi6i — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) July 6, 2026

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said the sub-inspector has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.