Jaleswar: Four persons, including a patient, were injured after the ambulance they were travelling in collided against a truck near Mirigimundi Chowk on National Highway-60 under Rupsa police limits in Balasore district Friday.

Among the four injured were the patient, a relative of the patient and an ASHA worker. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that the ambulance was on its way to the DHH when the mishap occurred. As it was nearing Mirigimundi Chowk, the driver lost his control over the wheels and went straight into a truck.

Immediately after the incident, local people informed Rupsa police. Reaching the spot, the cops rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the DHH.

A police investigation into the matter is underway.

After the incident, some local people held the driver responsible.

PNN