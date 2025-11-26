Glasgow: Ahmedabad, India, has officially been confirmed as the host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic milestone for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. This will be the second time that India will host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi in 2010.

The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will host the landmark edition of the Games after delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow Wednesday.

India put forward a strong vision for the 2030 Games, with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the main host city. This plan builds on the groundwork laid by Glasgow 2026 and allows India to celebrate its centenary in a memorable way.

Moments after Amdavad was chosen to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers spontaneously performed in the General Assembly Hall. Their vibrant cultural display surprised delegates and offered a glimpse of the heritage and pride that athletes and fans can anticipate from a Games held in Gujarat, India.

Garba is Gujarat’s traditional folk dance. The performance included members of Glasgow’s Indian community and individuals from other parts of the Commonwealth. It showcased both diversity and unity as part of the Movement, marking the journey from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to its Centenary edition.

The inaugural Commonwealth Games took place in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. At the latest Games in Birmingham, England, in 2022, Australia led the medal tally. The top five nations also included England, Canada, India, and New Zealand.

Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, “This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a ‘Games reset’, we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion, and relevance, and I’m delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health.”

PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said, “We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress.”

Aside from confirming the hosts for 2030, Commonwealth Sport also announced that 15 to 17 sports will be included at Amdavad 2030.

The Amdavad 2030 team will collaborate with Commonwealth Sport and the International Federation community to develop a vibrant and engaging sports programme that resonates locally while appealing globally.

This will follow Commonwealth Sport’s recent Sport Programme Review, which outlines the sports included in the Commonwealth Games: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball, and Boxing.

The process to finalise the remaining sports in the programme will begin next month, with the complete line-up for the Centenary Games being announced next year.

The sports being considered include: Archery, Badminton, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon, Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. The host may also suggest up to two new or existing sports.

Duncan Scott, multiple Commonwealth champion swimmer, said, “The Commonwealth Games are a special part of my career. Taking part in the home Games is incredible, so I’m excited for Indian Athletes who’ll get to do that in 2030. And for everyone else, we’ve got an opportunity to expand our horizons and experience the ambition and colour of Amdavad and India. I loved the chance to compete in the Gold Coast in Australia as part of a travelling Team Scotland.

“We look forward to handing over the Games to Amdavad in great shape after welcoming all to Glasgow next year.”

Jaismine Lamboria, World Champion Boxer from India, said, “It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games. Amdavad will give Athletes and fans a very warm and vibrant welcome, and having the opportunity to compete on home soil in 2030 will be a huge motivation for me and for many others. I’m excited for the next decade for Indian sport.”