Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel, who completed 26 years in the Hindi film industry today, on the 14th of January, was wished by her business partner and rumoured boyfriend Kunal Goomer.

Kunal took to his social media account to congratulate Ameesha on her milestone achievement.

Sharing a poster of Ameesha’s debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kunal mentioned that he had never met a single girl who had achieved so much in life, all by herself and without the help of a godfather in an industry like the Hindi film industry.

“Congrats to a star, a friend and family to us, on completing 26 years today

All I can say is in this life I haven’t met a single person who has achieved soooooooo much, and that too being a girl and that too in this industry with no surname attached to it and no hero husband or no hero boyfriend so much has been achieved and Abhi tho picture baaki hai merey dost @ameeshapatel9 (sic),” wrote Kunal.

To this, Ameesha resharing the post, wrote, “Thank u my sweetest diamond @kuunalgoomer !! Cud not have done it minus u n @shammi being rock solid by my side. Thank u for always having my back.”

For the uninitiated, Ameesha made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which released January 14, 2000.

The movie, directed by Rakesh Roshan, also starred superstar Hrithik Roshan and marked his debut.

It went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. Hrithik’s double role and extraordinary screen presence turned him into an overnight superstar, while Ameesha’s performance received wide attention.

Along with Hrithik and Ameesha, the film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil and Mohnish Bahl, Satish Shah, and Farida Jalal in key roles. The movie, though made on a modest budget, went on to shatter all box-office records and emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

The storyline revolved around Rohit, an aspiring singer who falls in love with Sonia, only to be killed under mysterious circumstances.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Sonia later meets Raj in Australia, who is an exact lookalike of Rohit, and uncovers the truth behind Rohit’s death.

The songs of the movie were composed by Rajesh Roshan, and the album featured chart-topping hits like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Chand Sitare and Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, all of which remain popular even after 26 years of the movie’s release.