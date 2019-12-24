Bhubaneswar: The state government has proposed the Centre to make necessary amendments in the new Consumer Protection Act in order to protect the interest of the consumers.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Tuesday said amendments should be made in the Act to hike the fine amount to strengthen the checking system and give protection to consumers buying gold ornaments.

The minister was speaking at a state-level event organised by the FS&CW department here to observe the National Consumer Day.

Swain said the Act should be amended to have provision for initiating stern action against people selling fake medicines, cosmetics and mobile parts.

He added that the state government is committed to give protection to consumers in unorganised sector and at the lowest rung of the society.

The state government is formulating rules based on the new Act, very soon, to give justice to the consumers, Swain pointed out.