Bant: Married women in quarantine at the temporary medical camp in Odang panchayat under this block in Bhadrak district observed ‘Savitri Brata’, thanks to the sarpanch’s initiative, Friday.

These inmates had been worried about whether they would be able to observe the auspicious day. However, they managed to do so due to the efforts of sarpanch Kishore Kinkar Padhiary. He made all the arrangements for the women to observe the auspicious occasion.

Each woman inmate received a packet comprising a saree, white bangle (sankha), vermillion (sindur) and some fruits. Padhiary also engaged a priest to perform the puja. The inmates all in new sarees and bangles assembled at the designated place and worshipped for the longevity of their husbands. All the devotees maintained social distancing and wore masks.

Similarly, women inmates of Choudwar jail in Cuttack district also observed Savitri Brata. “The women inmates in our jail observe the brat every year. Their family members give them all the articles required for puja. However, this year we did not accept anything from outside. We provided the inmates with new sarees, bangles, fruits and other required articles. They observed the brata but without a priest,” informed jailor Abinash Behera.

PNN