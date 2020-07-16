Cuttack: The Covid-19 pandemic might have broken the financial backbone of many but that does not prevent a trader of the Silver City here from wearing a gold-studded mask.

The ever increasing gold price has also failed to put a dent on Alok Mohanty’s love for the yellow metal. Mohanty, 62, owns a furniture shop at Meria Bazar in the city here. He has reportedly spent Rs 3.5 lakh to have a golden mask for himself, sources said.

Mohanty is well-known for his love for gold ornaments. Many locals call him as the ‘gold man’ of Cuttack. “I wear gold chains weighing 2 kg around my neck. I am also using a gold studded cap. My love for the yellow metal started around 15 years ago. I was inspired by Hindi film singer Bappi Lahiri who wears a lot of gold,” Mohanty revealed.