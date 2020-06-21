Bhubaneswar: In view of growing public demand, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to extend MoBus services to Pipili from June 23 – on occasion of Rath Yatra.

he new route no – 33 will connect Bhubaneswar railway station at Master Canteen to the applique town of Pipili, covering a total stretch of 24.8 kilometres, CRUT said Sunday.

“Our expert committee has decided on this route based on the needs and demands of people. MoBus would link citizens and tourists alike to the applique town,” CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatra said.

A total of four buses will ply on this route connecting 33 bus stops. While the first bus will leave from Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 7.00am, the last bus will be available at 5.50pm. Similarly, the first bus will leave from Pipili at 7.45am and the last bus at 7.00pm.

Mahapatra also added that in the present scenario the buses will ply only during peak hours between 7am and noon, and 3pm and 7pm. She added that the maximum fare on the route has been fixed at Rs30. QR code based payment options will also be available on this route.

That said, wearing of masks will still be mandatory and no passenger will be allowed to stand while travelling in the bus, she further added.

PNN