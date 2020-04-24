Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda district administration has allowed some large, medium and small scales industries to start operations Friday. This has been done to offset the economic losses that Odisha has suffered due to the lockdown, said a government source.

District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal has issued guidelines that have to be strictly maintained while the industries function. He said that all employees will have to wear masks and they will work in shifts. In this way social distancing will also be maintained according to Samal.

The district collector also said that units that want to reopen will have to provide transportation for their employees. Proper attention will have to be given to sanitisation at the work place. Also employees above 50 years will not be allowed to work.

Sources said, the Odisha government has asked districts with major industries to come up with plans that will help the poor whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown.

Samal informed that mining operations in Jharsuguda district have been on even during the lockdown. Now plans are afoot to restart the automobile, textile and electronic units that are in the district.

“We believe some industries can again start functioning with safeguards,” an official from the Jharsuguda district industries department, said.

PNN