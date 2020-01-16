Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with fitness model and girlfriend Annabel DaSilva.

According to reports, the two met at a gym when the actor working on an assignment while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.

Just after their New Year’s vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Amit himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together.

The 36-year-old actor confirmed the break up to Mumbai Mirror: “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken” reports added.

Rumours about his break up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019.

Amit will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late maths genius Shakuntala Devi.