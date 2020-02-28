Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the new citizenship law and inciting communal riots. He said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act talks about snatching the rights of the people.

“Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA. They are instigating people and fomenting riots,” Shah told a pro-CAA BJP rally here Friday. The minister said no Indian Muslim will lose citizenship because of the new law.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government addressed several intractable issues that had festered for 70 years, including repeal of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and prevented its integration with the rest of the country.

Prior to the rally Shah chaired the Eastern Zonal Council (ECZ) meeting attended by the Chief Ministers of Odisha (Naveen Patnaik), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) and Bihar (Nitish Kumar). Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not attend the meeting and the state was represented by its finance minister.

PNN & Agencies