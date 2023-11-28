New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday described the rescue of 41 workers from a tunnel in Uttarakhand as “great news for the nation” and said the country salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation for so long.

Shah also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who made tireless efforts to save the labourers.

“It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long,” Shah said on X.

“My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.

It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long. My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2023

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel Tuesday evening in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair over almost 17 days.

PTI