Srinagar: Eleven security men were injured Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts in two separate road accidents, officials said.

Officials added that 11 security forces personnel, including an officer, were injured in two separate road accidents in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A bunker vehicle carrying CRPF and police personnel skidded off the main road at Wachi in Shopian district late on Monday night.”

“Seven CRPF personnel, including an Inspector, sustained injuries in the accident and a local policeman was also among the injured,” an official said.

“In another accident, three ITBP personnel were injured when a civilian pick-up van rammed into their temporary bunker in Pahalgam in Anantnag district after losing control, the officials said, adding the driver of the vehicle was also injured.

“Any foul play is ruled out in these accidents,” officials said.

Earlier, Tuesday, 39 Amarnath Yatris were injured in a road accident in Hariganiwan area of Ganderbal district when a bus skidded off the road and dropped into a gorge.

The driver of the bus, which was carrying Yatris back from the Yatra, lost control of the wheel.

All the injured were shifted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar’s Soura.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Health Minister Sakina Itoo went to the hospital to meet the injured and gave instructions for all possible facilities for the injured.

Doctors said although two of the injured had reported with head injuries, but none of the injured Yatris was in a serious condition.

Minister Sakina Itoo, while taking to her official social media platform X Tuesday said, “Deeply concerned by the unfortunate accident at Gund in Kangan involving Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. On the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, I made a visit to SKIMS to oversee the treatment of the injured and ensure they receive the best possible medical care.”

“Wishing everyone a speedy recovery. The Health Department stands firmly with the affected pilgrims and their families.”