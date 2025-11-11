New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting Tuesday to assess the situation in Delhi and other regions following the Red Fort blast that killed twelve people, according to official sources.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attended the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast.

The home minister has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.