Gorakhpur: Union Home minister Amit Shah credited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for freeing the state from criminals. Amit Shah said these criminals can now only be found in jails or Samajwadi Party’s candidate lists for the Assembly polls.

The BJP leader made the remark at an election rally here. After finishing his speech, Shah accompanied Adityanath to the collectorate. It was from here the chief minister filed his papers for the Assembly polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly segment. The Assembly seat is part of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, which Adityanath represented in Parliament five times.

Besides top BJP leaders, chiefs of allies Apna Dal and NISHAD Party were present on the occasion.

“I can say with pride that Yogiji has freed UP from mafias. He has established the rule of law in true sense after 25 years in the state,” Shah said praising the CM at the rally.

Shah also predicted a landslide victory for the saffron party. He said Adityanath will lead the BJP to 300 plus seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“We are going to repeat history in UP. In 2014, 2017 and 2019 polls, the people of UP chose development under the leadership of PM Modi and gave the absolute majority. Today with CM Yogi filing nomination, BJP is marching ahead with the resolve of ‘300 paar’ (300 plus).

The Union home minister mockingly said now criminals can only be found at three places – jails, out of UP and in the candidate lists of the Samajwadi Party (SP). He claimed that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender.

Shah took a swipe at the SP. “The days of Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar (Ansari) are over and they cannot frighten people any longer,” Shah asserted.

Shah said earlier Gorakhpur was known for criminals and deaths due to encephalitis disease. “Now, alphabet G in its name stands for Ganga Expressway, O for organic farming, R for road, A for AIIMS, KH for ‘khad’ (fertiliser) and ‘karkhana’ (factory), PU for Purvanchal Expressway and R for regional medical research centre,” Shah pointed out.