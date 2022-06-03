New Delhi: The security of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting here Friday. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He took stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The meeting was convened in the wake of eight targeted killings by terror groups especially Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Kashmir Valley. The victims included non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were among those who attended the meeting. Shah reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on protection of Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, a ministry official said.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits have been employed in the valley under a prime minister’s package in 2012. They have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Bhat’s killing sparked demonstration by around 6,000 employees at various places. They demanded their relocation outside the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration made it clear Friday that the Kashmiri Pandit employees would not be moved out of the Valley. However, they would be transferred to safer locations.

Official also said the recent escalation in targeted terrorist violence would not lead to any change in plans for holding the annual Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled from June 30-August 11.

Two persons – a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer – were killed Thursday in Kashmir. The bank manager was the eighth and the labourer was the ninth victims of targeted killings in Kashmir since May 1.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh and others took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Shah had an informal meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, Arvind Kumar, Secretary of RAW Samant Goel and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.