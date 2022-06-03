Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that there is no need to find a ‘Shiv Ling’ in every mosque and start a new dispute every day. The Shive SDena also said that the focus should be instead on how to save the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

Shiv Sena launched Friday a searing attack on the BJP-led Union government. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut also said that in view of Kashmiri Pandits once again fleeing from the Valley, Kashmir Files 2 should be made to show who is responsible for their current plight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had supported the film The Kashmir Files. It helped the film’s producer earn Rs 400-500 crore, but the situation of Kashmiri Pandits did not change, said Raut.

“I support his (Bhagwat’s) statement. This daily chaos should end or else it will hurt the country. Instead of looking for a Shiv Ling, we should think of how we can save the lives of Kashmiris, how the lives of Kashmiri Pandits can be saved,” said the Shiv Sena leader.

Bhagwat had said Thursday that the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute in Varanasi involved some issues of faith. He stated that the court’s decision on it should be accepted by all, but also there was no need to find a ‘Shiv Ling’ in every mosque and start a new dispute every day.

Raut, meanwhile, dubbed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as ‘really serious’. He noted that Union Home minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha over the developments.

The government is making efforts, but the situation is returning to what it was in 1990. It was then Kashmiri Pandits fled the Valley en masse, the Shiv Sena MP said.

“The BJP got votes by promising resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. However, despite the scrapping of the Article 370, there is change in the situation on the ground,” Raut claimed. “Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted and killed and the government is not taking any steps to provide security. Had there been a government of any other party, the BJP would have made it a big issue,” Raut pointed out.

“But the Prime minister, the Home minister and the administration in Kashmir belong to you (the BJP) but still Kashmiri Pandits are being killed,” added the Shiv Sena MP.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Shah. She demanded that security should be provided to Hindus and migrants in the Kashmir Valley.