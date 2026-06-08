New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo and discussed issues pertaining to teacher education institutions.

He also reviewed the progress of school and higher education initiatives in the Union Territory.

The meeting focused on teacher training, institutional development, skilling and other measures aimed at strengthening the education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Held a productive discussion with Sakina Itoo, Minister for Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Government of Jammu & Kashmir,” Pradhan said on X.

“Reviewed issues related to Teacher Education Institutions and the progress of school and higher education initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir. Discussed teacher training, institutional development, skilling and other measures to further strengthen the education ecosystem,” he added.

The Union minister said they discussed efforts to enhance employability and to create greater opportunities for students and youths.

He said it was encouraging to see positive trends in enrolment and educational outcomes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Encouraging to note the positive trends in enrolment and educational outcomes. Through continued collaboration between the Central Government and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, we remain committed to expanding access to quality education, enhancing employability and creating greater opportunities for the students and youth of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

PTI