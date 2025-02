New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday that Naxals will be eradicated by March 31, 2026, and no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it.

Shah said this after the security forces killed 31 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

“I also reiterate my resolve that before March 312026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it,” he wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

The home minister said in the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

नक्सल मुक्त भारत बनाने की दिशा में सुरक्षा बलों ने छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है। इस ऑपरेशन में 31 नक्सलियों को ढेर करने के साथ ही भारी मात्रा में हथियार और विस्फोटक सामग्री भी बरामद की गयी है। मानवता विरोधी नक्सलवाद को समाप्त करने में आज हमने अपने दो बहादुर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2025

He said that 31 Naxalites were killed in this operation and a huge amount of arms and explosives were also recovered.

Shah said the security forces have also lost two of its brave soldiers “in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism” and the country will always be indebted to these heroes.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers,” he said.

PTI