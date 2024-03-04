Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for the way he exposed Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The cine icon took to X, where he shared a tweet on Jaishankar talking about Muizzu’s claim that “India was being a bully in the sub-continent”.

The tweet also featured a clip, where Jaishankar was heard saying: “Big bullies don’t provide $4.5 billion when their neighbours are in trouble.”

He also spoke about how India supported other nations by supplying vaccines to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar said: “Bullies don’t supply vaccines to other countries when Covid is on. Bullies don’t make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food, fuel or fertiliser demands because some war in some other part of the world has complicated their lives.”

Sharing this, Amitabh wrote: “WAH…!!! Well said, Sir.”

Amitabh is set to be seen next in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 A.D.’, a science-fiction dystopian epic with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.