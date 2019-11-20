Panaji: Megastar icon Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane as he attended the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Amitabh Bachchan reminisced how he had shot his first film Saat Hindustani in Goa.

An excerpt of what Amitabh spoke was shared on the official Twitter account of IFFI 2019. He said: “It’s always a nostalgic feeling to be back in Goa. And it brings me immense pleasure to come back here.”

Saat Hindustani, a 1969 film, was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The film portrays the heroic story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. The cast also included Utpal Dutt, Madhu, Shehnaz, AK Hangal and Anwar Ali.

The inaugural gala of IFFI 2019 was also attended by Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth.

Currently, Big B has three films in his kitty, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

While attending the inauguration of the festival Amitabh said that the love and affection of his fans over the years is a debt he would never like to repay.

“I would like to thank my fans the most. In highs and lows you have been with me and I have always been saying this – I am in debt of your love and affection. I do not want to repay the debt, because I would like to keep it forever,” the megastar said.

Bachchan while commenting on his relationship with Rajinikanth, said that he treats the latter like a member of his family.

“I consider Rajinikanth as a member of my family. We keep nagging each other. We both give advice to each other, but sometimes we do not listen to the advice. But this is how a relationship is. He has come from such humble beginnings. He inspires us every day and every night,” Bachchan stated.

Among the highlights at the 50th edition of IFFI is a special retrospective section featuring films starring Bachchan.

Agencies