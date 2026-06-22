Chennai: The toll in the ammonia gas leak tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district mounted to five and arrangements were on to shift the mortal remains of the workers to their home town, state Labour Welfare Minister J Mohamed Farvas informed the Assembly Monday.

State health officials said two women died June 21 and three more women migrant workers succumbed Monday morning, taking the number of fatalities in the gas leak accident to five.

Responding to the tragedy, amidst disruptions and heated exchanges between Speaker JCD Prabhakar and AIADMK members over the subject, the minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has constituted a joint team comprising officials of the health and pollution control board to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours and a comprehensive report to the government in three days.

He said the chief minister had already announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims besides extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Assuring stringent action against anyone found responsible for the safety lapse, Farvas, making a statement under rule 110 in the Assembly emphasised that the government would strictly enforce accountability based on the findings of the high-level enquiry committee. Those behind the safety or operational lapses would face legal consequences, the minister warned.

Further, CM Vijay had ordered that financial compensation under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme and government relief fund would be expedited and delivered to the affected families without delay.

Providing details about the accident, the minister said the unexpected ammonia gas leak in the pipeline led to 74 workers, including 70 women, to fall sick and being admitted to government and private hospitals for treatment.

“Unfortunately, five women died in the accident. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and announced a solatium under the CM Public Relief Fund. He also announced that the government will arrange for shifting the mortal remains to their home state at government cost,” Farvas said.

Appropriate action will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future, he added.

Tamil Nadu accounted for 54,957 industries with a workforce of 27.65 lakh and of them 6,609 workers were engaged in hazardous industrial units.

When the minister’s speech was frequently interrupted, the Speaker asked the members not to intervene and asked them to maintain silence till he read out the statement.

However, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami insisted that the Speaker take up the issue that they wanted to raise and entered into an argument with Prabhakar, who earlier cautioned the members on how to conduct themselves in the House as the proceeding were being aired live.

Refusing to accept, the AIADMK members staged a walk out after failing to raise an issue related to the unanimous Assembly resolution on Mekedatu dam.

The ammonia gas leak occurred at a seafood processing unit in Kannigaipair Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, on June 21. The industrial chemical accident was reported at the private seafood processing and export facility during routine industrial operations, resulting in the exposure of workers present at the site.

Emergency medical response teams, district administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services, and public health authorities were promptly mobilised to manage the incident and ensure timely medical assistance to those affected.

Affected individuals primarily presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort, and varying degrees of respiratory distress, a bulletin from the health department said on Monday.

The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the competent authorities. A total of 74 individuals have been reported as affected by the incident. Of these, 67 individuals are currently receiving treatment and are under medical observation. Two individuals were discharged. Two fatalities were reported June 21.

“As of 7 am June 22, three additional fatalities have been reported, bringing the number of fatalities to five so far,” it said.