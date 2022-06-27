Raghunathpur: A pond project under the Centre-sponsored Amrut Sarovar scheme was launched at Bidyadharpur under Raghunathpur block in Jagatsinghpur district. The scheme aims at providing workdays to local labourers and facilitating water conservation through pond digging.

In the first phase, 112 labourers were engaged in the excavation of a sprawling pond at Badaganda. The work is underway. To make the scheme successful, sarpanch Saheda Tabsum has been visiting villages and encouraging job card holders to take advantage of the scheme.

The scheme is expected to bring great relief for people who have been sitting idle due to lack of jobs during and after Covid-19. Job card holders are happy to get scope of earning, said the sarpanch. Samiti member Sagarika Tarei said that special focus is being given on how to engage more and more people in the scheme and given them earning scope.

She added that ponds to be dug under the scheme will be instrumental in conserving rainwater and recharging the groundwater. The Union government has provided funds for Amrut Sarovar for eight panchayats under this block. The scheme was launched in Bidyadharpur panchayat.