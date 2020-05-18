Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson’s son Andreas, whom she lovingly calls her ‘little bunny’, has turned eight-months-old.

Amy took to Instagram, where she posted an adorable photograph of her son looking out of the window.

“And just like that, my little bunny turned 8 months old,” she captioned the image, which she shared Sunday.

Amy recently shared the ‘pros and cons’ of working from home amid lockdown.

Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable black and white photograph of her newborn son Andreas and her partner George Panayiotou.

On the image, she wrote: “The pros and cons of working at home.”

Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.