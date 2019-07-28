Los Angeles: Actor-comedienne Amy Schumer has locked a first-look deal with streaming service Hulu and will start the partnership with her new comedy series, ‘Love, Beth’.

According to Deadline, Schumer, 38, will create, direct, write, executive produce and star in the scripted comedy that has been given straight to series order at the Disney-owned streamer.

The announcement was a part of Hulu’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Details are being kept under wraps for the 10-episode series, but it is expected to premiere on Hulu in late 2020.

‘Love, Beth’ marks Schumer’s return to scripted television, following her breakout success on Comedy Central’s ‘Inside Amy Schumer’, which aired its most recent season in 2016.

PTI