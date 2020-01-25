BHUBANESWAR: Somesh Kumar Satapathy, a Class VII student of Delhi Public School Kalinga, won the first prize at the National Level Painting Competition organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. He won a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a laptop and his painting has been displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Somesh has been going from strength to strength. He won a consolation prize at Saksham National Painting Final Competition 2019 at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association. Around 43 lakh students had participated and he secured a position in the Top 100. Somesh is also one of the winners at the 3rd International Dhauli Art Festival held January 11, 2020. A hardworking and focused student, Somesh credits his achievements to the support and encouragement of his parents, mentors and his school.